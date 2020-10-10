Hurricane Delta slams the Gulf Coast. Here is how you can help

(CNN) Hurricane Delta slammed the US Gulf Coast in the same southwestern part of Louisiana where Hurricane Laura barreled ashore six weeks earlier.

While residents struggle to recover from both storms, non-profit organizations continue to support the area's recovery. Here is how you can continue to help that area recover.

Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana, U.S., October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The American Red Cross is still on the ground as thousands of people remain in emergency lodging following Hurricane Laura. The non-profit will continue to provide emergency housing, relief supplies, and medical care as needed.

Americares has an emergency pharmacy stocked with essential medicines, vaccines, and medical supplies. The health-focused relief and development organization is also prepared to assist safety-net health centers that sustain storm damage.

Direct Relief is responding with medical aid as needed for communities affected by the storm.

Read More