1 dead after shooting at protest in Denver, police say

(CNN) One person died and another taken into custody after a shooting near dueling protests in Denver on Saturday, police said.

The shooting occurred in an area near a planned police support rally and counterprotest, Denver Police Public Information Officer Ana Munoz told CNN over the phone Saturday night.

Denver police said in a tweet that further investigation determined the suspect taken into custody is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Munoz did not have information on whether the shooting was related to the protests or if the victim or suspect were a part of the protests.

Officers on the scene rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead, Investigations Division Chief Joe Montoya said during a press conference Saturday.

