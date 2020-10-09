Alvin Cole's mother and sisters arrested by Wauwatosa Police following another night of protests, attorney says

(CNN) The mother and sisters of 17-year-old Alvin Cole, who was shot and killed by police in February, were arrested by Wauwatosa Police in Wisconsin following another night of protests, according to the family's attorney.

Tracy Cole, Taleavia Cole and Tristiana Cole were taken into custody Thursday night, their attorney Kimberly Motley told CNN.

A 7 p.m. curfew was in effect following news that Officer Joseph Mensah, who shot Alvin Cole, will not face criminal charges -- a decision many people took to the streets to protest.

Motley said the mother, Tracy Cole, was injured and taken to the hospital with a large bump on her forehead and an injured arm.

"I am extremely worried about Tracy," Motley told CNN. "Her family says they have been unable to see her in the hospital. Police are there. This is a grieving mother. She always protests peacefully. The only thing she may have done is be out past curfew but this is a direct result of the Wauwatosa police department mishandling the case against Officer Joseph Mensah."

