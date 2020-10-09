Michigan man receives 13 stitches after slicing his hand on razor blades attached to a Trump-Pence sign

(CNN) A Michigan man had his hand sliced open on Wednesday by razor blades found on a Trump-Pence 2020 sign that he was trying to remove.

Authorities had asked the man, who works for Commerce Township, to remove the sign because its placement violated a city ordinance, his boss, Township Supervisor David Scott, told CNN.

A Commerce Township ordinance requires signs to be 33 feet from the center of the roadway. The signs were located 24 feet from the center of the road clearly within the right of way, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The 52-year-old man, who was not named by authorities, had to receive 13 stitches, the sheriff's office said.

The township routinely removes signs that violate its right-of-way ordinance, when they can impede traffic or the ability to see oncoming cars, Scott said. Any yard signs removed -- whether political or for garage sales -- are typically placed next to a dumpster, where they can be retrieved by their owners.r

