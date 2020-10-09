Leif Erikson Day and historical facts that just aren't true

(CNN) October 9 is Leif Erickson Day, but don't go grabbing that horned hat to wear just yet.

The day celebrates the 11th-century Norse explorer who is credited with sailing to New Foundland and settling Vinland hundreds of years before Christopher Columbus ventured forth.

But his story -- and that of the Vikings -- is rife with misinformation. For one, there is no evidence that they wore the now famous headgear with the horns. Nor were all Scandinavians and Norse people pirating and plundering coasts of Europe in the 8th to 10th centuries.

In honor of Leif Erickson Day here are some other examples of history that many people get wrong:

Marie Antoinette's infamous phrase