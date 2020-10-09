Hispanic families in Louisiana flee Hurricane Delta

Lake Charles, Louisiana (CNN) As Hurricane Delta approaches, residents of a precarious mobile home neighborhood in southwest Lake Charles, Louisiana, packed their bags and evacuated the city following a mandatory order. Delta is scheduled to hit this area late Friday afternoon as a Category 3 hurricane, with sustained winds of around 115 miles per hour.

Just six weeks ago, Category 4 Hurricane Laura ripped through this Lake Charles neighborhood. In southwestern Louisiana, some 10,000 homes were damaged, according to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Marianne Rivera, a leader in the Hispanic community, says that "FEMA helped us a lot, and the Red Cross has been on the ground trying to help those who lost their homes to (Hurricane Laura) find hotels, funds, and food."

But the streets are still littered with debris -- remains of metal, wood with rusty nails and furniture, completely destroyed artifacts and household items. Several mobile homes, CNN could observe, are still without power or water. Some of them have lost their roof or walls, while others have completely collapsed. Appliances and mattresses lay strewn across the lawn.

In 2019, the Lake Charles Hispanic community accounted for 3.7% of the local population, according to the Government Census Bureau. However, it is only a rough estimate, and according to Marianne Rivera, in recent years there has been an influx of immigrants from Central America.

