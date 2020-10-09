Former principal who said he couldn't confirm that the Holocaust was real is rehired to a new position

(CNN) A former high school principal in Florida, who was fired last year after appearing to cast doubt on the historical truth of the Holocaust, has been rehired in a new position.

The Palm Beach County School Board voted 4-3 on Wednesday to rehire William Latson, the former principal of Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton.

It's unclear what his new position will be, though a school board member said at the meeting that staff had assured her he would not be over Spanish River or another high school.

The board's decision came after an administrative law judge recommended in August that the board rescind Latson's termination and award him back pay, stating that the records fail to show that he "engaged in misconduct in office, incompetence, or gross insubordination."

The school district declined to answer specific questions about his rehiring.