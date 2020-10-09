Former officer charged in George Floyd's death allowed to leave Minnesota

(CNN) The former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd will be allowed to live in a neighboring state due to safety concerns stemming from his involvement in Floyd's death that was caught on video and became part of a rally cry for police brutality around the country.

Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bail and was released from custody on Wednesday. He was allowed to leave the state while he awaits trial, according to new bail conditions outlined in court records. As part of the order, he must keep his cell phone on him at all times.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections has evidence "supporting safety concerns that have arisen" in his conditional release supervision, according to the amended court order filed Thursday and posted on the Hennepin County Court website Friday.

The order did not go into any detail about safety concerns.

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 25 death.

