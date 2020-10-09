Pennsylvania Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Bill Cosby's appeal

(CNN) A Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in actor Bill Cosby's appeal to overturn his 2018 conviction of aggravated indecent assault.

The arguments will be heard during the start of the December session virtually, according to the filing.

Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was convicted in 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee. Andrea Constand had claimed the comedian gained her trust before allegedly sexually assaulting her at his home in 2004.

He is less than two years into a three-to-10 year sentence at a prison outside Philadelphia.

A previous ruling by the high court granted the former actor and comedian the ability to appeal two issues in the case. One issue pertains to the witnesses who testified about alleged assaults that were not part of the charges. And the second involves the prior district attorney's decision not to charge Cosby a decade ago.

Read More