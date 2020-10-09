Up to 1,500 birds may have flown into Philadelphia skyscrapers -- in a single day

(CNN) The only word Stephen Maciejewski can use to describe the event is traumatic.

It should have been a routine morning for Maciejewski, the 71-year-old Audubon Pennsylvania volunteer.

He expected to find some dead or injured birds that need to be collected, and tallied. It was, after all, peak migration time.

But on the morning of Sunday, October 2, he quickly realized there were far more birds than he was used to retrieving. Hundreds more.

"I've never seen anything like this," Maciejewski told CNN on Thursday. "There were birds everywhere, and they were all dead."

