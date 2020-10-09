America is hurtling toward a crossroads on November 3. What comes next?
(CNN)"This is the most important election of our lifetime."
It can be a useful, if hackneyed political promise, often delivered with great gusto and sanctimony.
It's made every year, usually by the candidates themselves. But, by countless metrics, it isn't always true.
Certain elections stand out more than others. After all, we've voted in times of war, both civil and external. We've voted in times of economic depression and collapse. We've voted in times of national tragedies.
This year, 2020, is, by those standards, not one of those times. It is not 1860, when America was facing a Civil War and the potential demise of the Union; or 1932, against the backdrop of the Great Depression; or 1964, after the assassination of John F. Kennedy Jr.
And yet, because of both national circumstances and popular sentiment, it feels as though that statement has never been truer.
Because of the global Covid-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, racial and civil unrest around the country, a Supreme Court vacancy, two presidential candidates with very different views of what America should look like and a populace that's more divided than ever, it's not surprising that more voters say it "really matters" who wins the presidency than at any point in the last two decades, according to Pew Research.
And perhaps because 2016 and President Donald Trump brought such a noticeable disruption to American politics -- in ways that were both intended and celebrated by his base, and lamented by his detractors -- it feels like what happens next will have another seismic impact.
But what will that look like?