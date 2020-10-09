The grocery manager, the anti-maskers, and the one thing he wouldn't say
Updated 7:45 AM ET, Fri October 9, 2020
In a series of essays called The Distance, Thomas Lake is telling the stories of Americans in the pandemic. This essay is based on phone interviews with John Steenwyk, Katy Steenwyk and Scott Demaree. Email thomas.lake@cnn.com if you have a story idea.
(CNN)There was one thing John would not say to the anti-maskers, although it was relevant to the discussion and frequently on his mind.
Here are a few things he did say, in his Chicago accent, at the Gardiner Market in Park County, Montana, to the small minority of customers who either didn't notice or didn't care about the conspicuous sign that said "NO MASK. NO SERVICE. NO EXCEPTIONS."
"Masks are required to be in the store," he told them, politely but firmly.
"You can tell us what you want and we'll bring it out to you," he said to the minuscule fraction who had genuinely forgotten their masks.
"I don't care," he said to the man who presented a card, which purported to be from a fictitious government agency that claimed to make him exempt from the rules.
This job was never easy, and in July it got even harder. It was no longer enough for John Steenwyk to restock the firewood or show tourists the bear spray. Now, as a 44-year-old assistant manager at the market, John would have to enforce the governor's new directive requiring masks in public indoor spaces. John worked in retail. Now he also worked in law enforcement.
"Tell me where it says that," he said, referring to the US Constitution, when an anti-masker deemed the mask order unconstitutional.
"Well, yeah, but where does it say that?" he said when the man insisted.
"Okay, my name's John," he said, after the man started videotaping and asked for his name to give to his attorney.
"I'm going to have to ask you to leave," John said to quite a few people who wouldn't listen to anything else.
John's boss, Scott Demaree, dealt with the worst anti-masker of the summer. According to Scott, she spat on him, knocked the phone from his hands, and threatened to run him over. Scott felt terrible for his employees, the conscripted mask cops, especially John.
Stories of Americans living through the pandemic