(CNN) There was one thing John would not say to the anti-maskers, although it was relevant to the discussion and frequently on his mind.

Here are a few things he did say, in his Chicago accent, at the Gardiner Market in Park County, Montana, to the small minority of customers who either didn't notice or didn't care about the conspicuous sign that said "NO MASK. NO SERVICE. NO EXCEPTIONS."

"Masks are required to be in the store," he told them, politely but firmly.

"You can tell us what you want and we'll bring it out to you," he said to the minuscule fraction who had genuinely forgotten their masks.

"I don't care," he said to the man who presented a card, which purported to be from a fictitious government agency that claimed to make him exempt from the rules.

