A young Indian woman died when her hair became trapped in a go-kart wheel

By Manveena Suri and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 7:05 AM ET, Fri October 9, 2020

The accident took place on Wednesday evening in Gurram Guda, in the southern Indian city of Meerpet.
The accident took place on Wednesday evening in Gurram Guda, in the southern Indian city of Meerpet.

New Delhi (CNN)A 21-year-old woman has died in southern India after her hair got caught in the wheel of a go-kart she was driving, police in the city of Meerpet, Telangana state, told CNN.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening in the Gurram Guda area of Meerpet, while the victim was out with her family, Mahender Reddy, Police Inspector at Meerpet Station, told CNN.
Reddy told CNN that the woman's helmet came off while she was in the go-kart, and her hair became tangled in the wheel shaft, which connected the tyres and the engine, located behind the seat.
The woman hit her head against the vehicle, sustaining a severe head injury, Reddy said.
    India&#39;s food minister Paswan dies after weeks in hospital
    India's food minister Paswan dies after weeks in hospital
    She was taken to a nearby hospital and moved to a private hospital on Thursday, where she died from her injuries.
    Read More
    The management of the go-karting track has been arrested under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code, on suspicion of causing death by negligence. The track has also been closed as its operating license had expired, Reddy added.
      This is not the first time India has seen an accident of this kind.
      In 2018, a 28-year-old woman in the northern state of Haryana died after her hair became entangled in the wheel of a go-kart, local media reported.

      Manveena Suri reported from New Delhi, Amy Woodyatt wrote from London.