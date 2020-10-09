New Delhi (CNN) A 21-year-old woman has died in southern India after her hair got caught in the wheel of a go-kart she was driving, police in the city of Meerpet, Telangana state, told CNN.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening in the Gurram Guda area of Meerpet, while the victim was out with her family, Mahender Reddy, Police Inspector at Meerpet Station, told CNN.

Reddy told CNN that the woman's helmet came off while she was in the go-kart, and her hair became tangled in the wheel shaft, which connected the tyres and the engine, located behind the seat.

The woman hit her head against the vehicle, sustaining a severe head injury, Reddy said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and moved to a private hospital on Thursday, where she died from her injuries.

