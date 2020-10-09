As Hurricane Delta approaches, CDC warns of carbon monoxide poisoning

Power out? Bookmark CNN's lite site for text-only top stories.

(CNN) Ahead of Hurricane Delta, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned doctors and clinics to watch for carbon monoxide poisoning.

People often turn on gas-powered generators, charcoal or gas grills, and propane devices when the power goes out after a storm hits. These can generate carbon monoxide, an invisible, odorless and lethal gas.

"If used or placed improperly, these sources can lead to carbon monoxide (CO) build up inside buildings, garages, or campers and poison the people and animals inside," the CDC said in a warning this week.

"These devices should never be used inside an enclosed space, home, basement, garage, or camper — or even outside near an open window or window air conditioner," the CDC said.

