A diabetes drug has been recalled because it contains high levels of cancer-causing agent

(CNN) A widely-used diabetes drug has been recalled after manufacturers found it contained unacceptably high levels of a cancer-causing contaminant.

Indian pharmaceutical company Marksans Pharma Limited is recalling metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets because their levels of NDMA, a "probable human carcinogen," were higher than the acceptable daily intake limit of 96 nanograms per day, according to a recall published this week by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Metformin tablets are used to treat type 2 diabetes and are designed to lower glucose levels.

The recall applies to metformin tablets between 500 mg and 750 mg, sold under the brand name Time-Cap Labs, Inc.

The recall expands an earlier recall of the same product from this summer. But it's just one of several metformin products that have been found to contain NDMA in the last year. Seven other pharmaceutical companies have issued recalls for metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets due to their carcinogenic contents.

