State of emergency in Kyrgyzstan as troops deployed amid growing unrest

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek on Friday and ordered troops to deploy, as supporters of rival political groups took to the streets after days of unrest following an overturned election.

A Reuters journalist in the capital heard gunshots and saw demonstrators from rival groups throwing rocks and bottles at each other and scuffling. One of the groups scattered, averting further violence, and there appeared to be no fatalities.

Jeenbekov's office said in a statement the state of emergency, which includes a curfew and tight security restrictions, would be in effect from 8 p.m. on Friday until 8 a.m. on October 21.

His order did not say how many troops would be deployed but they were instructed to use military vehicles, set up checkpoints, and prevent armed clashes.

Earlier the president had said he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was appointed.

