There have been multiple sightings of a hairy, venomous caterpillar in Virginia

(CNN) It's small, hairy and you don't want to get anywhere near it.

It is considered to be one of the most venomous caterpillars in the US, and there have been multiple reports of the puss caterpillar appearing in "parks or near structures" in eastern Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Forestry is warning residents to stay away from the caterpillar because it has venomous spines across its thick, furry coat.

"There are little hollow hairs in that fluffy, hairy material," Theresa Dellinger, a diagnostician at the Insect Identification Lab at Virginia Tech University, told CNN. "It's not going to reach out and bite you, but if someone brushes up against that hair, it'll release toxins that you'll have a reaction to."

That reaction can include an itchy rash, vomiting, swollen glands and fever, according to the University of Michigan.

