Nurse who has seen 'hundreds of people suffocating to death' moved to tears after Trump downplayed coronavirus

(CNN) One nurse has a message for President Donald Trump: The coronavirus pandemic is still something people should care about.

Cristina Hops, who works on the frontlines helping patients fighting coronavirus, said she was upset after reading the President's tweet on Monday , in which he told Americans "don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life."

"When I read that and I got home, I was just so angry about it that I felt like I needed to say something," Hops, who is based in Seattle, Washington, told CNN.

So, she made a TikTok video , to share her emotions with the world. "I have seen hundreds of people suffocating to death and for him to say do not be afraid of Covid is astounding, "she says in the video, while tearing up."How dare he undermine all of the work that we have done as nurses and health care providers?"

Her message resonated -- and the video quickly garnered more than 300,000 views on TikTok, as of Thursday evening. It's been shared across social media platforms, with people lauding the nurse for speaking her mind.

Read More