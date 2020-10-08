Notre Dame president faces university backlash following Covid-19 diagnosis

(CNN) University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins is facing a student petition pushing for him to resign and a possible "no confidence" by the faculty following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

Students are outraged at Jenkins after he was seen attending the nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett at the White House Rose Garden on September 26 without wearing a mask and not adhering to social distancing practices.

More than 200 students have signed a petition calling for Jenkins to resign, saying, "Fr. Jenkins' public displays of disregard for public health directly contradict his commitment to the Notre Dame community, directly endanger the safety of students, faculty and staff, and also cast a negative light on the Notre Dame community as a whole."

Two days before Jenkins' diagnosis, an editorial titled "Frankly, this is embarrassing" was published in Notre Dame's student-run newspaper lashing out at Jenkins for breaking the rules he expects Notre Dame students to uphold.

"Jenkins leaving South Bend to flagrantly disobey his own rules while the community he is supposed to lead is suffering creates a sense of separation between himself and everyone else," the Notre Dame Observer editorial board wrote. "A 'do as I say, not as I do' mentality is not one a University president should have in a time of crisis."