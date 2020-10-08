One win from the NBA title, Lakers will wear 'Black Mamba' uniforms for Game 5

(CNN) One win away from their next NBA title, the Lakers are channeling the man who led them to their last five.

Los Angeles will wear the Kobe Bryant-inspired "Black Mamba" uniforms Friday evening when they look to close out Miami in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Leading the Heat 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, the Lakers sit on the cusp of the franchise's 17th league championship. Bryant, who along with his daughter and seven others died in a January helicopter crash , won championships with LA in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2010.

Los Angeles had been slated to wear the black alternative uniforms in Games 2 and 7 of the NBA Finals, but are moving to the "Black Mamba" look for the potential championship-clinching Game 5.

Bryant's widow Vanessa showed her support for the uniform update, posting "Mamba and Mambacita jerseys approved for game 5" and "Let's go @lakers" on her Instagram account.

