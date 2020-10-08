Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr. dies 175 years after his grandfather, John Tyler, left the White House

(CNN) For many Americans, going two generations back takes them to World War II.

For Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr., who died September 26 , two generations stretched to a century earlier, when steam locomotives ruled the land and his grandfather was 10th president of the United States.

Tyler, 95, was the grandson of John Tyler, who served as president from 1841 to 1845.

He died from complications of Alzheimer's disease. A younger brother is among his survivors.

That someone in the 21st century could have a grandfather who knew Thomas Jefferson can be attributed to late-in-life paternity, second wives and longevity in his family: Three generations of Tyler men spanned an incredible 230 years.

