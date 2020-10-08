Covid-19, thanks for the bad hair year

(CNN)This hasn't just been a bad hair day, it has been a bad hair year.
Some people have gone months (or what looks like decades) without a haircut. But as autumn rolls around, many are finally seeking professional help, especially considering that many salons and barbershops have strict Covid-19 prevention measures and safety protocols in place.
Across the country, people seem to be divided in their current approach to hair care. Overcoming pandemic hair care requires embracing it, learning to cut it yourself or seeking urgent intervention.
Lean into the lockdown look
For Louis Cintron, a systems engineer based in San Antonio hair was never simple. He was constantly buzzing off his curly, coarse hair or trying to straighten it into submission.
"The evolution of my hair is pretty much like anybody who comes from a mixed family. You're always constantly trying to fit in to the social norms growing up your entire life," Cintron said, adding that he felt pressure to conform because his natural hair was demonized in pop culture.
"Most of my friends who know me now have just always assumed my hair was straight."
He made a decision to grow his hair out at the beginning of the year -- not knowing that it would still be growing 10 months later. He has avoided going to get a haircut (or really going anywhere) in an effort to be extra-cautious and help to stop the virus from spreading.
"We've been extremely vigilant to make sure we do not break protocol and don't take any chances," Cintron said. "A lot of our friends are near 50 (years old) and getting older, and we just want to show that we're trying to do our best."
For Los Angeles-based artist and designer Jeanetta Gonzales, the pandemic made her take stock of how much time and energy she was putting into dyeing her hair. She has now embraced going gray, and on her most recent trip to the hair braider, she asked to weave in more salt and pepper strands of hair.