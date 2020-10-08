Pioneering penalty kick taker Antonin Panenka on 'life support' after contracting Covid-19

(CNN) Czech football great Antonin Panenka, who lends his name to the famous penalty kick technique, is in intensive care and has tested positive for Covid-19, his club Bohemians Praha 1905 said in a statement.

Panenka, who currently serves as Bohemians' honorary president, was transferred to an ICU on Wednesday, according to the club.

"The creator of the legendary penalty kick has been put on life supporting machines," Bohemians said in a statement.

"We cannot comment on Antonin Panenka's condition any further at the moment. At the same time, we ask the media and the public to respect the privacy of Mr. Panenka and his family."

Panenka is seen representing Czechoslovakia in the 1980 European Championship.

The Prague-based club also issued an update saying Panenka had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

