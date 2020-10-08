More than 2,300 people evacuated after explosions at munitions depot in Russia

Moscow (CNN) More than 2,300 people were evacuated from villages in the Russian region of Ryazan after a wildfire set off explosions at an ammunition depot, Russian state media reported Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The fire had not been contained as of Thursday morning, and more than 20 people were taken to hospital, the state news agency TASS reported, citing local officials.

Local authorities imposed a state of emergency in the region, located in western Russia.

A victim receives first aid on the site of a fire at an ammunition depot.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon as strong winds spread a wildfire onto a military storage facility leading to "sporadic explosions" of ammunition, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The depot can store up to 75,000 tons of munitions and housed 113 storage facilities with missile and artillery munitions, with some of the high-explosive ammunition contained in open storage, RIA Novosti agency reported, citing emergency services.

