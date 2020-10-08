CNN 10 - October 9, 2020

Story highlights
October 9, 2020
1. What is the name of the hospital where U.S. President Donald Trump was treated for coronavirus before he returned to the White House early this week?
2. What is the name of the commercial company whose Crew Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to carry four astronauts to the International Space Station on October 31?
3. The World Health Organization says coronavirus might have infected what percentage of the global population (roughly 770 million people), though the estimate is controversially high?
4. The U.S. Supreme Court kicked off a new session this week with how many justices on the bench?
5. What award, which was created in 1895, is given in the categories of chemistry, economics, literature, medicine, peace and physics?
6. In what part of Mexico did Hurricane Delta make landfall on Wednesday before spinning into the western Gulf of Mexico and approaching the U.S.?
7. What is the two-word Italian term that means "high water" and names the seasonal high tides that have flooded Venice for 1,200 years?
8. Name the two U.S. vice presidential nominees, who squared off for their first and only debate on Wednesday night.
9. The rise of email, a series of bad business decisions, and a controversial retirement fund have contributed to the monetary struggles of what U.S. agency?
10. What state, which has been hit by three named storms during the current hurricane season, was expecting to see a fourth storm make landfall on its shores this Friday?
