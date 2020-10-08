CNN 10 - October 9, 2020

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

October 9, 2020

BLURBS

1. What is the name of the hospital where U.S. President Donald Trump was treated for coronavirus before he returned to the White House early this week?

2. What is the name of the commercial company whose Crew Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to carry four astronauts to the International Space Station on October 31?

3. The World Health Organization says coronavirus might have infected what percentage of the global population (roughly 770 million people), though the estimate is controversially high?

