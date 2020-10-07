Canada will ban single-use plastic items by the end of next year

(CNN) Travelers to Canada should not expect to see some everyday plastic items starting next year.

The country plans to ban single-use plastics -- checkout bags, straws, stir sticks, six-pack rings, cutlery and even foodware made from hard-to-recycle plastics -- nationwide by the end of 2021.

The move is part of a larger effort by the nation to achieve zero plastic waste by 2030.

"Plastic pollution threatens our natural environment. It fills our rivers or lakes, and most particularly our oceans, choking the wildlife that live there," Canadian Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Wednesday in a news conference . "Canadians see the impact that pollution has from coast to coast to coast."

The plan also includes improvements to keep "plastic in our economy and out of our environment," he said.

Read More