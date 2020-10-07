This was adapted from the October 8 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) The highlight reel of vice presidential debates is not a long one -- but it is glorious in its own way. As the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris got underway on Wednesday, we took a look back.

Adm. James Stockdale was an American hero; he was shot down over North Vietnam, beaten while in prison and emerged as a talisman to fellow prisoners including the late Republican Sen. John McCain. But he is fated to be remembered by his iconic opening line in the 1992 vice presidential debate, when he ran on the ticket of Texas billionaire and independent candidate Ross Perot. Stockdale didn't seem to have much clue why he was onstage, an impression underscored by his opening line (intended as an introduction): "Who am I? Why am I here?"

In 2008, Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Biden was handed the difficult task of slowing the momentum of McCain's running mate, Sarah Palin, who had emerged as a hero of the conservative movement. Any slight that could have been perceived as sexist from Biden would have been a gift for the GOP campaign. In the event, Biden handled things smoothly. But the debate is now most remembered for Palin's greeting: "Can I call you Joe?"

Four years later, Biden was called upon to restore the morale of the Obama campaign at a moment when it seemed that Mitt Romney might just make his boss a one-term President. Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan came loaded for bear. But Biden charmed away his attacks all night with a flashing, toothy smile, mocking his opponent's jabs as " a bunch of malarkey ." Ryan didn't do too badly, though -- he later became speaker of the House.

But for the Daddy of all counterpunches, we have to go back to 1988, when grizzled political veteran Lloyd Bentsen , running on the Democratic ticket of Michael Dukakis, delivered one of the greatest zingers in the history of political debates anywhere. Onstage, youthful Republican vice presidential nominee Dan Quayle, the running mate of George H.W. Bush, compared his own experience to that of John F. Kennedy when he sought the presidency. Bentsen -- pausing for a moment for dramatic effect -- then delivered the immortal, if precooked, line: "Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy."

