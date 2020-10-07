This is an excerpt of the October 8 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Vice presidential debates are a bit like veeps themselves: a bit of a step down from the real thing.

But the extremity of the times lends unexpected gravity to the upcoming showdown between Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat Joe Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday night

Pence heads into the clash seeking to restore some coherence and equilibrium to President Donald Trump's campaign following Trump's derailed debate performance last week and hospitalization with Covid-19. Pence's task is similar to that of then-Vice President Biden in 2012: steadying the ship after a rough first debate for the ticket topper, though Barack Obama's stumbles had nothing on Trump's tantrums in Ohio.

Harris, meanwhile, is on a mission to relentlessly turn the debate back to Trump — including his irresponsible claim Tuesday that the coronavirus was just like the flu, and his decision to blow up economic rescue talks with millions unemployed. She will want to show she's ready to serve as president at a moment's notice -- a relevant question since Biden would be 78 when he took the oath of office -- and defend against Pence's efforts to brand her as an extreme liberal.

But should the debate be going ahead at all? Many medical experts say Pence should be quarantining, as the coronavirus spreads from its White House hot spot to Capitol Hill and to the Pentagon's most senior military leadership. Incredibly, Pence — who runs the administration's coronavirus task force -- i nitially objected to protective plexiglass screens around each debater. It's obvious why; such imagery would be ruinous to his boss's completely false claim that there's nothing to fear from Covid-19.

Read More