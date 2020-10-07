Versace executive accuses Beverly Hills police of racial profiling after jaywalking stop

(CNN) A Versace executive said he was stopped and searched by police officers while walking in Beverly Hills last week because he is Black, an incident that police said was due to a jaywalking offense.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said Salehe Bembury, the vice president of Sneakers and Men's Footwear for Versace, was stopped for jaywalking near the city's famed luxury shopping district.

"Beverly Hills Police conducted a pedestrian enforcement stop at Camden Drive and Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills after Mr. Salehe Bembury was observed committing a pedestrian violation," the police department said in its release.

Body camera video released by the police department on Friday shows the encounter between Bembury and the officers on October 1. When officers approach him and asked Bembury why he jaywalked, he admits, "I jaywalked, I don't know what to say."

An officer then proceeds to ask him for his ID, asks him to put his arms behind his back and searches him. Bembury is also asked if he has any weapons to which he responds, "I do not."

