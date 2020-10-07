Locksmith helps save Utah woman who wrote '911' on her hand in a silent plea for help

(CNN) A woman being held in her Midway, Utah, home was rescued Friday after she wrote "911" on her hand to signal that she needed help.

Wasatch County Sheriff's deputies were called to the home by a locksmith who'd been hired to change the lock on her front door, according to a report from the sheriff's office.

Midway is about 45 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

The report said the locksmith told authorities that when he finished the work and gave the woman his invoice, she showed him her hand, which had "911" written on it.

He said there was a man in the house, who "acted suspiciously, staying close to the female and only allowing her to have her phone with his permission," according to the report.

