A Texas family sued to keep their baby on a ventilator. The hospital says the child is dead

(CNN) A three-judge panel in Texas could soon decide whether a 10-month-old baby will remain on a ventilator in a hospital or be disconnected, the child's family attorney told CNN.

Mario and Ana Patricia Torres sued the Texas Children's Hospital last month to keep their son Nick on life support, arguing the child is alive, while medical staff declared him brain dead, their September 30 complaint says.

The parents sought an injunction against the hospital as well as more than $1 million. The complaint claims the hospital was "rushing to make a decision" without giving the baby an opportunity to recover and added it had only been days since the child was found unconscious in a bathtub.

A judge denied the temporary injunction but allowed the family more time to file an accelerated appeal with the 14th Court of Appeals, which serves Harris County. On Monday, that court gave all sides until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to present evidence, Acevedo told CNN.

This case is "about life and death, what we believe and who gets to choose when a child is taken off life support," family attorney Kevin Acevedo told CNN.

