A musician with a Latin country-rock band says he and a friend were beaten at a Tennessee bar for speaking Spanish

(CNN) A musician for a Latin country-rock band said that he and his friend were assaulted at a bar in Tennessee over the weekend after speaking Spanish.

Lorenzo Molina, a trumpet player for The Mavericks, said through an assistant on his Facebook page that he and a friend, Orlando Morales, were speaking Spanish while waiting to use the restroom at a local bar in Franklin when they were beaten. Franklin is about 20 miles south of Nashville.

Franklin Police responded to the Vanderbilt Emergency Room early Sunday where a victim was being treated but were not called to the bar when the incident happened, a press release from the department said Tuesday.

"No one has been charged, but this case clearly has our attention and we are committed to holding anyone who perpetrates a violent assault like this accountable," police said in the release. "The victim's injuries are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening."

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone with information about the attack, the release said.

