Reports: Tennessee Titans players under investigation following Covid-19 cases

(CNN) The NFL and the players union are investigating members of the Tennessee Titans for possibly violating health protocols, ESPN and the NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Following an unsanctioned, off-site practice during a Covid-19 outbreak among the team last week, the league and the NFL Players' Association sent investigators to Nashville. On Friday, the league banned gatherings outside of team facilities.

The Titans' facilities have been closed to activities since September 29 following 10 players and 10 staff members testing positive for Covid-19.

"I'd say everybody is progressing and doing well," Coach Mike Vrabel said on a video conference call with reporters Tuesday.

But two more Titans players tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, according to ESPN and the NFL Network.

Read More