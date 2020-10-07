These neighbors show us love can still exist on opposing sides of politics

(CNN) "Love thy neighbor" is a sentiment many communities in America are struggling with at the moment. Almost half of registered voters in both Biden and Trump camps say they do not have a single close friend who supports the other major party candidate, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

This is especially true in Cedar Park, Texas -- a suburb outside of Austin -- where people on both sides have been vandalizing and stealing each other's political signs, according to residents Marne Litton and Tasha Hancock.

The two women are on opposite sides of the political spectrum: Litton supports President Donald Trump; Hancock supports Joe Biden.

The women also happen to be very close friends.

"It is way more fun being nice anyway," the two women agreed.

The pair became instant friends when Hancock moved into the house next door to Litton six years ago.

Read More