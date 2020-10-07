A man fell to his death while taking pictures on a cliff in Arizona. Authorities discovered other remains while recovering his body

(CNN) A 25-year-old man died on Sunday after falling off a cliff at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Arizona, the National Park Service (NPS) said.

Witnesses told NPS that the man -- identified as Orlando Serrano-Arzola -- was taking pictures at Glen Canyon Dam Overlook on Sunday morning.

He was on top of the rim overlooking the Colorado River when he fell around 100 feet down and then slid roughly 150 feet further, witnesses said.

"The victim suffered severe trauma and showed no signs of life after the fall," NPS said in its news release.

