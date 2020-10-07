CNN Correspondent Joe Johns fought off a raccoon seconds before returning to a 'New Day' live shot

(CNN) While there are not really normal days in Washington anymore, CNN Senior Washington Correspondent Joe Johns had a little more excitement added to his day, thanks to a raccoon.

Johns said that he and the raccoon have a history. Last week, before doing his live shot for "New Day," Johns felt something tug at his leg. He looked down and saw a raccoon.

"What would you do? I freaked out," he said. "This was 20 sec before air and I start yelling at it, 'Get out of here!'"

It came back before he went live, so Johns threw something to scare it off.

Fast forward to early Wednesday and the raccoon decides to try its antics again on the White House lawn. Johns just finished his live hit at the top of his piece and is waiting for a video to play before his second hit.

