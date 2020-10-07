(CNN) Drone operators saved an Australian former surfing champion from a potential shark attack off New South Wales on Wednesday.

Matt Wilkinson was surfing at Sharpes Beach at Ballina when the team at Surf Life Saving NSW noticed a five-foot white shark just behind him, the organization said in a press release.

The NGO flies drones over popular surf spots to keep an eye out for sharks, and on this occasion it helped Wilkinson make a lucky escape.

Wilkinson, 32, said he heard the shark warning over the drone's speaker but was surprised to find out afterward how close the shark had gotten to him

"I was surfing out the back at Sharpes Beach and just cruising on my own and I heard a splash and a noise and looked around and couldn't see anything," said Wilkinson, who said the drone pilot had advised him to return to the beach.

