The #VPDebate2020 candidates need to:— Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) October 8, 2020
1. Do no harm
2. Support the top of the ticket
3. Pass the commander-in-chief test.
Here's the question most commentators are asking about tonight's veep debate: Can Vice President Pence save his boss? Tall order but Pence comes well prepared @cnn— David Gergen (@David_Gergen) October 8, 2020
When hearing references to this day four years ago, Hillary was up in the polls then, so don't think too much about Biden's polls now, remember this: there was no incumbent having to defend a record then. Tonight, Pence has to stand up and defend Trump. That's HARD. #VPDebate— Nayyera (@nayyeroar) October 8, 2020
Pressure on Pence tonight to bring a winning news cycle to the Trump campaign. Sounds like they've got a solid plan on public safety to do it. #VPDebate— Scott Jennings + (@ScottJenningsKY) October 8, 2020
Apparently Kamala and Pence will each be seated behind plexiglass.— Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) October 8, 2020
Ordinarily, these veep debates mean very little. But tonight is different. Tonight, the sitting president has COVID and his opponent will be 78 if elected. Tonight, Kamala Harris and Mike Pence are auditioning for a job one of them very well may have. Watch closely. #Debates2020— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 8, 2020
The news for Trump's campaign has been relentlessly awful in the past few days. It's hard to imagine what Pence can do, even with a strong performance, to reverse that.— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) October 8, 2020
Tonight, like the SCOTUS nomination, having Pence on the debate stage is a reminder from the president to social conservatives that when it comes to their core policies he'll deliver.— Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) October 7, 2020
3. @VP needs to show what is at stake: Economic recovery, job and wage satisfaction, healthcare freedom, election integrity, parental school choice, safety and security. These issues matter to the the base, and they matter to undecideds.— Jessica Anderson (@JessAnderson2) October 7, 2020
A couple of thoughts going into tonight.— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 7, 2020
1. You don't serve in Congress, become Governor and VPOTUS, without being a good debater/communicator. Mike Pence is very good at this.
2. Kamala Harris will not only have to beat Pence but also age old stereotypes of black women
REMINDER: Mike Pence is a very good debater- he beat Tim Kaine in 2016 debate per polls. Just don't want people to think it will be easy. Im confident Kamala Harris will be amazing - but Pence will not rollover and die. He interrupted Tim Kaine over and over in 2016 #VPDebate— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 7, 2020