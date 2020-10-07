Photos: Remembering Eddie Van Halen Eddie Van Halen plays guitar in 1993. Hide Caption 1 of 19

Van Halen tunes up backstage before a performance at Lewisham Odeon in England in May 1978, during the band's first world tour.

Eddie, left, smiles for a photo with his older brother Alex in May 1978.

Eddie Van Halen sits in the band's tour bus outside the Lewisham Odeon on May 27, 1978. On the table are cans of Colt 45, matches and a replica hand gun.

Van Halen strikes a pose at Tokyo Kōsei Nenkin Kaikan in June 1978.

The band poses for a photo on a wall in Kyoto in June 1978.

Van Halen performs at the Rainbow Theatre in Finsbury Park, London, in October 1978.

Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli marry at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Westwood, California, on April 11, 1981. Together they had a son, Wolfgang. The couple divorced in 2007.

Van Halen poses with his guitar collection at his home in Los Angeles in 1982.