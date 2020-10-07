Parents of college kids won't stop having 'the talk' about Covid-19 protocol

(CNN) Lourdes Pelaez-Kingery was recovering from appendix surgery when she got the phone call that parents of college-age kids have come to dread in this time of coronavirus: Her daughter tearfully explained that she had moved out of her dorm at Texas A&M University-San Antonio days earlier after her suitemates threw a party and 14 unmasked friends showed up.

"She told me she had moved off-campus to family friends of ours and then begged me to let her come home," said Pelaez-Kingery, a health care worker who lives in Lake City, Texas. "Because of my job and her dad's — he's a critical care nurse — she knew there was no way she could come home if she was exposed to Covid-19 or tested positive."

Unfortunately, college kids can't control their roommates, and others don't always listen to their parents. That may be why college campuses are currently considered one of the largest Covid-19 hotspots in the United States.

This is precisely why parents are worried and many are conveying their concerns more than ever with their kids, which is a far cry from pre-pandemic concerns over whether your child will get along with his or her roommate, said Mary Dell Harrington, coauthor of " Grown and Flown: How to Support Your Teen, Stay Close as a Family and Raise Independent Adults ."

"We know that some college kids think, I'm too young to get this, or even if I do get it, I'll be immune, but this situation is hard on parents," Harrington said.

"No one knows who will have a few days of feeling ill and who will experience long-haul symptoms . Some kids are rolling the dice more than others, and parents are doing their best to monitor their kids long distance."

Incoming students began moving in on the Ohio State University campus on August 13.

And, while some schools are doing a better job than others at testing and contact tracing, most universities have made the consequences of defying the rules quite clear — and this goes beyond parents driving to campus and making their kid clean out their dorm room before returning home to quarantine in his or her bedroom.

Covid-19 For Karl Maersch, a lawyer in Cleveland whose daughter is a freshman at Ohio State University in Columbus, the punishment the university metes out will have way more ramifications than any he could deliver. Ohio State reported 3,048 positive test results among students and employees as of October 3 and recently canceled the university's spring break in 2021 to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

Karl Maersch (far left), his daughter Laurie Maersch (center) and family at Ohio State University on drop-off day.

"If our daughter defies the rules, she'll face the consequences her university has already outlined," he said. "We told our daughter that if she gets sent home, she's putting a cool time in her life at risk. We told her it's in her best interest to be vigilant and make sure she doesn't get exposed."

Beyond concerns about their kids' safety, parents are also worried about the financial consequences of bad behavior.

"College kids aren't going to get a slap on the wrist if they defy the rules," Harrington said. "They could risk suspension or expulsion, and parents could risk serious financial consequences. As we saw last spring when the pandemic began, there's no guarantee you will get your money back."

Money talks

Some parents are hoping that being transparent about college costs, which average $41,426 at private institutions nationwide, will motivate their kids to stay away from potential superspreader gatherings on campus — or off.

"Many parents are coming right out and saying 'I'm not paying for you to go to college and be reckless and cause our family this expense,'" Harrington said.