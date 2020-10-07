(CNN) Millions of young people vape. How aware are their parents? Not very, says a new study.

Parents and guardians are less likely to know or suspect when their children vape or use other tobacco products than they are when they smoke cigarettes, the study , published in Pediatrics, said.

About 70% of the parents and guardians of children who smoke reported being aware or suspecting it. For kids who use e-cigarettes, the percentage is about 40%, the study said.

"When parents think about tobacco, many will picture smoking a cigarette but other tobacco and nicotine products may not come to mind," said Dr. Benjamin Chaffee, a senior author of the study and associate professor at University of California San Francisco School of Dentistry.

"E-cigarettes, in particular, may look like a tech device and don't produce a lasting odor."