A barefooted John Daly drained a hole-in-one at a charity golf tournament, because of course he did

(CNN) A barefooted John Daly did what John Daly does this week when he delighted a group of fans by draining a hole-in-one at a charity golf tournament.

Federal Club golf professional Joshua Price just so happened to be recording at the moment when Daly, 54, stepped up to the 11th hole's tee box in Glen Allen, Virginia, to take his swing at Monday's Bone Frog Open to benefit fallen US Navy SEALs.

The two-time major champion confidently squared up wearing no shoes, no hat, his shirt untucked, and sent the ball headed straight for the hole about 130 yards away.

Seconds later -- cheers and high fives.

Daly turned and remarked, "That makes 11 of them mother ..." nearly adding on a slur but quickly catching himself.