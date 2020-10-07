(CNN) —

If you’re looking for a gift for the guy in your life but just don’t know what to get, why not play it safe and go for a classic: cologne. It seems easy enough, but picking a signature cologne can be tricky. Often formulated with notes like cedar, amber, green apple and sensual vanilla, just one spritz can instantly transport you anywhere from the energizing shower of your dreams, to a cozy night next to a fireplace, to a beachside vacation.

Though all those options might sound tempting, it can be difficult to figure out a scent he’d like, especially one he’d want to wear every day.

Luckily, our team is here to help: We went through the entire Sephora catalog to find the best-selling — and best-smelling — colognes that have a rating over 4 stars that make the perfect gift for your favorite guy. With choices from Chanel, Armani and Versace, he’ll smell better than a fresh bouquet of roses.

Chanel Bleu De Chanel Eau de Parfum (starting at $95; sephora.com)

Chanel Bleu De Chanel Eau de Parfum PHOTO: Sephora

A clean, woody fragrance, this Chanel scent boasts a 4.8-star rating for a reason: The citrus and amber notes complement each other perfectly, while the cedarwood adds an element of punch. “I have literally about 100 colognes and this is one of my go-to colognes for everyday wear,” writes one reviewer. “Great for business folks that have to wear a suit like me and need a day cologne.” So, if you’re looking for an everyday fragrance you can get a ton of use out of, consider this one.

Maison Margiela ‘Replica’ by the Fireplace (starting at $30; sephora.com)

Maison Margiela 'Replica' by the Fireplace PHOTO: Sephora

If you look forward to winter for warm days by the fire instead of the snow and cold temperatures, this Maison Margiela cologne needs to be on your dressing table ASAP. With notes of vanilla, chestnut and clove, it’s a woody, sweet scent. Designed to be comforting yet sensual, it’s the ultimate cold-weather fragrance.

Giorgio Armani Beauty Acqua Di Gio Pour Homme (starting at $72; sephora.com)

Giorgio Armani Beauty Acqua Di Gio Pour Homme PHOTO: Sephora

You wouldn’t think of rosemary as an ideal cologne ingredient, but this Armani Beauty scent is an aquatic-inspired option that’s super fresh and clean. Acqua Di Gio is ideal for the man who doesn’t want an overpowering, woody fragrance.

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette (starting at $77; sephora.com)

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette PHOTO: Sephora

One of the most distinctive colognes on the market, Dior Sauvage contains hints of ambroxan, Sichuan pepper and reggio bergamot — making it perfect for the man who wants to stand out from the crowd.

“To create Sauvage, I used man as my starting point. A strong and unmistakable masculinity,” says Dior perfumer François Demachy. “Like the image of a man who transcends time and fashion.” It’s different, but in the best way.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille (starting at $65; sephora.com)

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille PHOTO: Sephora

With ginger, tobacco and cocoa, this high-end Tom Ford cologne is the ultimate sweet and spicy scent for the person who just can’t pick between the two.

“Tobacco Vanille is opulent, warm and iconic,” says Tom Ford about his favorite fragrance. With over 22,000 “loves” on Sephora.com, it seems the high price tag hasn’t deterred consumers from trying it out, either. “I can smell it on my skin for hours, which is exactly what I wanted and expected from a luxury fragrance,” writes one reviewer. Well worth the cost, to be sure.

Versace Eros (starting at $30; sephora.com)

Versace Eros PHOTO: Sephora

Named after the ancient Greek god of love, Versace Eros uses mint leaves, lemon zest and green apple to bring about a fruity, cheerful vibe — no woody scents in sight.

If you’re looking for an energizing scent to give you a pick-me-up through a long workday, this is absolutely the option to choose. “It’s masculine without being overly musky, and as other reviewers have noted, something about it just sets it apart,” writes one reviewer. “It’s fresh yet a bit sweet, and manly but not overpowering.”

Fresh Cannabis Santal (starting at $50; sephora.com)

Don’t let the name fool you: This scent doesn’t smell like marijuana!

Instead, this affordable option boasts notes of kumquat, plum, vanilla and musk to create a sultry yet fruity scent. It’s a warm option that reminds us of cozy blankets and delicious hot chocolate that’s ideal for fall.

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette (starting at $72; sephora.com)

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette PHOTO: Sephora

If the bright gold bottle doesn’t lure you in, the scent most definitely will: This Paco Rabanne cologne boasts notes of rose, musk, cinnamon, peppermint, patchouli and white wood, among many others.

This leads to a multilayered fragrance that starts off with citrus top notes, spicy middle notes and woody base notes — everything you need in one fragrance.

Versace Dylan Blue (starting at $30; sephora.com)

Versace Dylan Blue PHOTO: Sephora

Using fig leaves to give it a unique edge, Versace Dylan Blue is a cult favorite, with a 4.7-star rating on Sephora.

Other fun additions include violet and black pepper, which gives a sultry touch to an otherwise modern fragrance. Described by one reviewer as “clean, masculine, sexy and not too sweet or powdery,” it’s a great option for those looking for something that’s a bit outside the box.

Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit De L’Homme (starting at $60; sephora.com)

Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit De L'Homm PHOTO: Sephora

Designed as an experiment in contrasts, this YSL scent uses cardamom, cinnamon and cedarwood to create a spicy scent with subtle woody accents. A true seductive fragrance in every sense of the word, it’s the one scent to try for a special date.

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb (starting at $55; sephora.com)

Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb PHOTO: Sephora

Notes of sage, spices, roasted almonds and citrus make this spicy cologne perfect for those who want a strong, noticeable scent.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum (starting at $65; sephora.com)

Tom Ford Black Orchid Parfum PHOTO: Sephora

The warm, floral scent of this Tom Ford Black Orchid cologne will have you feeling sophisticated and luxurious all night long. And if its notes of truffle, black orchid and plum don’t pull you in, the stunning golden bottle definitely will.

Burberry Touch for Men (starting at $66; sephora.com)

Burberry Touch for Men PHOTO: Sephora

This warm and spicy scent from Burberry has refreshing notes of mandarin tree and violet leaves paired with cedarwood and white pepper. Its clean yet aromatic fragrance makes it great for everyday use. With a 4.8-star rating, reviewers at Sephora absolutely love this cologne.

Versace Pour Homme (starting at $30; sephora.com)

Versace Pour Homme PHOTO: Sephora

Notes of bergamot, bitter orange leaves, cedarwood and musk highlight this strong, masculine fragrance. Shoppers love the smell, with one reviewer writing, “My boyfriend and I both love this scent; it has strong staying power and smells really irresistible on him.”