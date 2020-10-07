Protesters and vigilantes scuffle in Kyrgyzstan capital as political crisis festers

(CNN) Anti-government protesters scuffled with vigilante groups in Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek overnight, after authorities in the Central Asian nation annulled parliamentary election results, local news website 24.kg reported.

Opposition groups took control of most of the government apparatus on Tuesday after storming buildings during post-election protests, but President Sooronbai Jeenbekov clung to power as unrest risked tipping one of Russia's close allies into chaos.

Late on Tuesday, Kyrgyzstan's parliament agreed to nominate opposition politician Sadyr Zhaparov -- freed from prison by protesters just hours earlier -- for prime minister, but an angry mob then broke into the hotel where it convened, forcing Zhaparov to flee through a back door, according to Kyrgyz media.

Bishkek residents, who went through violent revolts followed by looting in 2005 and 2010, quickly formed vigilante neighborhood watch units to reinforce police.

The vigilantes scuffled with protesters who tried to force their way into government buildings or attacked businesses such as shops and restaurants, according to the 24.kg report.

