How a toothless, parrot-like dinosaur thrived 69 million years ago

(CNN) A toothless, two-fingered dinosaur was able to thrive more than 68 million years ago due to the parrot-like species' remarkable ability to adapt, scientists have discovered.

Multiple skeletons of the Oksoko avarsan, a feathered omnivorous dinosaur that grew to 2 meters in length, were dug up in the Gobi Desert in Mongolia by researchers from the University of Edinburgh, according to a news statement published Tuesday.

It had a large, toothless beak like modern-day parrots and just two digits on each forearm -- one less than its close relatives.

It's the first time scientists have seen evidence of digit loss among oviraptors, a family of three-fingered dinosaurs.

Evolving to have fewer digits suggests they could also "alter their diets and lifestyles, and enabled them to diversify and multiply," according to the statement.

Read More