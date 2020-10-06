Anheuser-Busch sends 6,500 gallons of hand sanitizer to Texas for Election Day

(CNN) Just call 'em the king of hand sanitizer.

Anheuser-Busch brewing company is using its facilities to produce hand sanitizer, and it sent more than 6,500 gallons of it to be used at polling places throughout Texas, the Texas Governor's office announced.

"As Texans prepare to cast their ballots, their health and safety remains our top priority, which is why we are taking extra measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at polling locations," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"By distributing hand sanitizer to polling locations across the state, Texans will be able to protect themselves while exercising their right to vote. Thank you to Anheuser-Busch and Silver Eagle Beverages for teaming up with the Lone Star State to help ensure the protection of voters and election workers at the ballot box."

The Texas Governor's office said it received 39 pallets of hand sanitizer from Anheuser-Busch to use at polling locations during early voting and Election Day.

