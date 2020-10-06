Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith reveals 'Rest in Heaven Breonna Taylor' message after a sack

(CNN) Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith showed his support for Breonna Taylor after a big play in Monday night's win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith pulled down his undershirt to reveal the message "Rest in Heaven Brionna Taylor" after sacking Falcon's quarterback Matt Ryan in the final seconds of the first half.

Taylor's death has inspired protests around the country and many athletes have expressed disappointment in the grand jury's decision.

Smith has been in the NFL for six seasons and played for the University of Kentucky in college.

