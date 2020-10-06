Man charged in death of 80-year-old after mask dispute in upstate New York bar

(CNN) A man has been charged in the death of an 80-year old man who died last week after a confrontation at a bar about not wearing a mask and treating bar-staff poorly in upstate New York, according to the Erie County district attorney.

Donald Lewinski, 65, is facing a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Rocco Sapienza, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Monday.

Sapienza allegedly confronted Lewinski at a West Seneca bar near Buffalo on September 26 about how he spoke to the bar staff and for not regularly wearing a mask as Lewinski brought out buckets of beer to a band playing outside, Flynn said.

When Lewinski came back inside the bar, he allegedly shoved Sapienza to the ground.

"He was pretty much in an unresponsive condition right away. He went into a seizure right away there on the floor of the bar," Flynn said.

Read More